EDDArt Cherry Blossom Festival - Butterfly Japanese Character 1 Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Japanese Kanji Character Design by EDDA Froehlich. It will be for Cherry Blossom Sakura Hanami Festival and Japan Fans. A perfect gift as an expression of thanks, surprise just for fun or for birthday and other special days. Available in different Colors Have fun and enjoy this very nice spring design. Give it away in love or show it at the Hanami festival, work, school, uni, happy hours, in leisure time with your friends and family! It's an eye-catcher and it will attract attention in a good joyful way. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only