Chernoll Upholstered Standard 4 Piece Bedroom Set
Description
Features:Great structural rigidityThe style and a touch of elegance to any room it is placed in.Pieces Included: Bed;Nightstand;Dresser;Dresser MirrorNumber of Products Included: 4 PieceColor: BrownFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodMetal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Additional Frame Material Details: Wood: YesUpholstered: YesUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: Type of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Fabric Quality: Tufted: YesMattress Included: NoCore Construction: Mattress Cover Material: Comfort Level: Bed Included: YesMattress Size: Box Spring Required: YesRecommended Box Spring Height: Box Spring Included: Base Construction: StandardNumber of Slats Included: Distance between the Slats: Slat Material: Slat System Included: Center Support Legs: Number of Center Support Legs: Bed Type: OtherBed Weight Capacity: 73Recommended Mattress Thickness: Headboard Included: YesHeadboard Type: PanelLighted Headboard: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Headboard Finished Back: Footboard Included: YesBed Storage Included: NoneNumber of Bed Storage Drawers: Trundle Bed Included: NoCompatible with Adjustable Bed: Nightstand Included: YesNumber of Nightstands Included: 1Nightstand Top Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodNightstand Top Wood Species: Nightstand Drawers Included: YesNumber of Nightstand Drawers: 2Nightstand Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: YesNightstand Drawer Glide Mechanism: Ball Bearing GlidesNightstand Doors Included: NoNumber of Nightstand Doors: Nightstand Shelving Included: NoNumber of Nightstand Shelves: Nightstand Handle/Accent Material: Nightstand Removable Handle: Mirrored Nightstand: Nightstand Lighting Included: NoNightstand Cable Management: Nightstand Built-In Outlets: Nightstand Finished Back: Dresser Included: YesDresser Mirrored Finish: Dresser Drawers Included: YesNumber of Dresser Drawers: 6Dresser Drawer Glide Mechanism: Ball Bearing GlidesDresser Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: YesDresser Dovetail Drawer Joints: Dresser Felt Lined Drawers: Multiple Dresser Drawer Sizes: Dresser Doors Included: NoNumber of Dresser Doors: Number of Interior Dresser Shelves: Dresser Hutch Included: NoDresser Media Compartments: Dresser Cable Management: Dresser Finished Back: Dresser Handle/Accent Material: Dresser Tipover Restraint Device Included: Dresser Lighting Included: NoChest Included: NoChest Mirrored Finish: Chest Drawers Included: Number of Chest Drawers: Chest Drawer Glide Mechanism: Chest Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Chest Dovetail Drawer Joints: Chest Felt Lined Drawers: Multiple Chest Drawer Sizes: Chest Doors Included: Number of Chest Doors: Number of Interior Chest Shelves: Chest Hutch Included: Chest Media Compartments: Chest Cable Management: Chest Finished Back: Chest Handle/Accent Material: Chest Tipover Restraint Device Included: Chest Lighting Included: Style: TraditionalPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSpefications:CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: Dimensions:Mattress: NoMattress Thickness - Top to Bottom: Bed: YesBed Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 44Bed Overall Width - Side to Side: 63Bed Overall Length - Head to Toe: 86Bed Overall Weight: 73Clearance from Floor to Underside of Bed: Headboard: YesHeadboard Height - Top to Bed Frame: Headboard Width - Side to Side: Headboard Depth - Front to Back: Footboard: YesFootboard Height - Top to Bottom: Footboard Width - Side to Side: Footboard Depth - Front to Back: Bed Stor