From cherner chair company
Cherner Oval Table by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Brown (CDT9201-O)
Advertisement
The Cherner Oval Table was designed to pair beautifully with Cherner seating. Strong, yet lightweight, the oval top is made from 1⅛â€ cross-ply plywood with a profiled exposed edge and is complemented by graceful molded plywood legs. The Cherner Oval Table is a modern classic, where it will coordinate with all dining areas and make it the ideal setting. Available in a variety of finishes and sizes. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Shape: Oval. Color: Brown.