Cherner Chair Company Cherner Metal Base Chair with Seat Pad - Color: Wood tones

Classic design gets a modern update. The Cherner Metal Base Chair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company boasts a sturdy, stackable design that can be used in multiples for convenient seating. Designed with a sturdy metal base and four legs, it features an open seat made of molded plywood. Upholstered seat pad creates a beautiful contrast and provides additional comfort and support. Lightweight and durable, its stackable design allows you to save space and easily store multiple chairs. Color: Wood tones. Additional Color: Vincenza Leather VZ-2125.