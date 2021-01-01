From cherner chair company
Cherner Armchair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CAC30-DIVINA-666-S)
Norman Cherner's iconic Cherner Armchair remains as dramatic and relevant to the design world as when it was first introduced in the 1950s. The Cherner Armchair with Seat Pad accents its curvaceous chair shell and arms with an upholstered seat pad, offered in a range of fabric and leather options. The armchair combines the best of both molded plywood and solid bent wood construction resulting in a structurally superior chair which is both dramatic and elegant. The Cherner Armchair with Seat Pad is made to last, to cherish and to hand down to future generations. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: White Oak Rift Cut