From cloverpost
Cloverpost Cherish Necklace in Metallic Gold. - size O (also in C, G, I, K, N, S)
Advertisement
Cloverpost Cherish Necklace in Metallic Gold. - size O (also in C, G, I, K, N, S) Cloverpost Cherish Necklace in Metallic Gold. - size O (also in C, G, I, K, N, S) 14k gold plated brass. Made in USA. Lobster clasp closure. Heart and 'k' charm. Measures approx 18 in length. CPOR-WL26. 191640N0Y. Cloverpost was established in 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee, by sisters Tammi, Gina, and Jenn. Growing up, the three always shared jewelry but had a difficult time finding staple pieces to match their clean aesthetic. Cloverpost necklaces, rings, and bracelets are made in the USA and are defined by an understated, feminine touch. Cloverpost jewelry is created for stylish, of-the-moment women who look for something more than of-the-moment trends.