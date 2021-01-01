From baxton studio

Baxton Studio Cherese Modern And Contemporary Grey Fabric Upholstered And Walnut Brown Finished Wood 2-Piece Dining Chair Set

$160.44
In stock
Buy at 1stopbedrooms

Description

Set includes two (2) dining chairs|Constructed from oak wood and rubberwood|Walnut brown finish|Upholstered in polyester fabric and padded with foam|Cut-out backrest|Assembly required|Made in Malaysia|.Elegance and comfort define the Cherese dining chair. Made in Malaysia, the Cherese is constructed from solid wood and showcases a warm walnut brown finish that complements the light fabric upholstery. Designed with both comfort and style in mind, the chair features a plush foam-padded seat, as well as an exquisite cut-out design on its back. Requiring assembly, the chair is fitted with turned legs for a classic, refined touch. A graceful design equipped with plush comfort, the Cherese dining chair elevates any dining experience.

