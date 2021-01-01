Noble House Chenoa Fabric Cube Pouf, Olive Green

Treat your interior space to an effortless blend of textures and style. Featuring a neat tufted design finished with a tassel skirt, this pouf offers your indoor space an uplifting atmosphere with a finishing hand-crafted touch. Whether you’re looking to put your feet up after a long day or if you’re in need of extra plush seating, this pouf offers a variety of functions for you to discover. Seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design, this pouf is not only one-of-a-kind but is also resilient, making this the perfect indoor accessory.;HANDWOVEN BOHO DESIGN: Our handcrafted poufs are expertly designed and made using a centuries-old method. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is of a truly one-of-a-kind product. With a tufted design with a tassel skirt, this lovely cube pouf is a perfect accessory for any modern home.COTTON AND COTTON CHINDI: Perfectly intertwining cotton and cotton chindi our pouf provides a unique design that offers an elaborate weave of braided ropes. This combination of texture provides a stunning texture, adding to its beauty and authenticity.POLYSTYRENE BEADS: This pouf is filled with light, durable, and comfortable polystyrene beads that provide hours of sitting and relaxation. This filling comes in an inner liner, so you don't have to worry about any mess.VERSATILE: Whether this is used as a footrest, casual seating, a side table, or purely for decorative purposes this piece can be used in a multitude of ways. Designed to match any room of your home, this pouf will blend seamlessly with your existing decor.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This pouf is 16.00” W x 16.00” D x 16.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming pouf.