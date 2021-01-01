Aukfa Chenille Sectional Sofa with 3 Pillows, Rolled Arm Classic Chesterfield Upholstered Sectional Couch for Living Room Apartment, 113 x 88 x 33 inch, Gray

VIDEO: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Td59BUcMglj3Rdwig0q3bcR_GFauMP1A/view?usp=sharing Product Description: Aukfa sectional sofa would elegantly upgrade a variety of interior decoration themes. Create multiple designs and a variety of design concepts by rearranging this sectional sofa to suit the prevailing mood. Never get bored with the furniture arrangement at home as this sectional sleeper sofa provides multiple options for luxurious styling using the reversible storage chaise. For a living room with style, comfort and spacious seating, this 3-piece sectional sofa will satisfy your needs. These sectional features gray upholstery that's both versatile and trendy. And, when it comes to comfort, delivers with its huge seating area and extra accent pillows. With all these great features, you're in for a well-balanced room with character. Features: SPACIOUS SOFA: Sturdy solid wood frame, 100% polyester fabric, filled with high-density sponge, making this sectional sofa beautiful and comfortable, it can be perfectly matched with your apartment, house or conference room. King Size Sectional Sofa: Extra larger size 113*87.8 inch (L*D) allows a supper cozy sitting experience. S-shaped wires stretched across the frame from front to back provide the entire seating area with uniform comfort and support and prevent sagging. Sturdy Construction: this sectional couch is constructed from solid high-quality wood and manufactured wood frame, features Sinuous Springs seat construction, all this make the sectional sofa sturdy and stable to support up to 250lbs/ seat Exquisite three-dimensional hemming Technology: The edge of sectional sofa cushions and armrests adopt three-dimensional hemming technology. The stitches are firm and durable. The details reflect the overall texture of the sectional sofa. Specifications Product Type: Sofa Design: Shelter sectional sofa Products included: Loveseat, Right-Arm-Facing Chaise, 3 Seat Sofa Seating Capacity: 7 Upholstery Material: 100% polyester Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood Frame Material Details: Solid Wood and plywood Leg Material: Plastic Seat Fill Material: Foam; Pocket spring Seat Construction: Sinuous Springs Back Fill Material: Polyester Removable Cushions: Yes Removable Cushion Location: Seat, backrest Reversible Cushions: Yes Reversible Cushion Location: Seat，backrest Pillows Included: Yes, 3 included Weights & Dimensions Overall: 113*87.8*33.8” (L*D*H) Loveseat dimensions: 53*32"(L*D) Chaise dimensions: 61*32”(L*D) Sofa dimensions: 81.1*32”(L*D) Back Height - Seat to Top of Back: 16.9” Arm Height - Floor to Arm: 23.22" Seat Height- Floor to Seat: 18.11" Leg Height - Top to Bottom: 4" Cushion thickness: 5.5" Pillow size: 16 1/2*16 1/2" Overall Product Weight: 248 lbs Package Weight: 280 lbs Weight Capacity: 250lbs/ seat package 1: 60.63 * 32.28 * 15.35 inches 85.98lbs Package 2: 47.64 * 32.28 * 20.08 inches 83.78lbs Package 3: 48.03 * 32.28 * 23.62 inches 110.89lbs (Ships and arrives in 3 separate boxes. Delivery times may vary per box) Notes: All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display.