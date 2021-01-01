VERA WANG Chenille Pique Hypoallergenic 1-Piece Gray Cotton Twin Blanket

Add gorgeous designer style to your bedding ensemble with the Chenille Pique Blanket from VERA WANG. Constructed with soft and luxurious cotton, this stunning grey blanket is the perfect addition to any modern bedroom decor. Fully reversible, this blanket makes a great extra later in the colder winter months or can be used on its own in the warmer months. The Chenille Pique Blanket is hypoallergenic perfect for those with allergies or sensitive skin. Blanket is machine washable for easy care. Color: Gray.