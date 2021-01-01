From talbot runhof
Talbot Runhof Chenille Jacquard D grad Shift Dress
A metallic d grad jacquard finish is accented with chenille creating a statement finish in this elegant, streamlined short-sleeve shift. Roundneck Short sleeves Concealed back zip Chenille detailing Metallic degrade jacquard finish Stretch lining Polyester/polyamide/polyacrylic/virgin wool Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Shift silhouette About 37" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4. Designer Evening - Classic Evening > Talbot Runhof > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Talbot Runhof. Color: Galapagos. Size: 4.