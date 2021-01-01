From aty
ATY 113" Chenile Sectional Sofa, Upholstered U Couch Set with Wide Chaise, L-Shaped Tufted with 3 Pillows and Cushions, Living Room Furniture, Grey
【 Premium Quality Sectional Sofa】: Crafted with a durable frame made of sourced high grade solid wood and plywood, this sectional sofa set is built to last and is sturdy in build with each seat capable of holding up to 250 lbs. Upholstered with breathable linen fabric that doesn't trap bacteria and humidity for increased material longevity. Base support legs are designed with commercial grade plastic for strong support while protecting floors from scratches. 【Timeless Design】: Let your living room be a sanctuary with the fabric sectional sofa. With room for up to seven people, it provides plenty of room for you and your guests! This beautiful transitional design features angled block legs, wide armrests, overstuffed back cushions, and a refined silhouette, this couch set makes it easy for you to mix and match with other furniture. 【Perfect Living Room Sectional】: For a living room with style, comfort and spacious seating, the 3-piece sectional sofa will satisfy your needs. This sectional features gray upholstery that's both versatile and trendy. And, when it comes to comfort, couch delivers with its huge seating area and extra accent pillows. With all these great features, you're in for a well-balanced room with character. 【Comfortable Cushions】: Our sofa is soft with comfy high density foam cushions for ultimate comfort and support. Optimal softness with extra padded cushioning gives sofa relaxing feeling. Relax all day in your living room while watching TV or taking an afternoon nap. 【Package Include】: 1 Loveseat, 3 Seat Sofa, 1 Right-Arm-Facing Chaise, flexible combination; rearrange the way you like with 3 modular pieces. Sectional Sofa Overall Dimension:113”*87.8”*33.8” (L*D*H). 3 pillows included. Perfect for apartments, living room, office, while maintaining a spacious nature with a seamless sectional build that accommodates up to 7 adults comfortably.