Chemistry Teacher Geek Glasses Chemist Nerd Chemistry Tote Bag

Chemistry Teacher. Awesome chemistry design for Science day if you have a favorite science next to physics and biology, are a scientist, student or teacher and know how to read the periodic table like a true chemist! Chemistry studies elements, atoms, molecules and ions. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.