Chelsea Small Ottoman by Huppe - Color: Brown (L1007-GA012/DE210)

Advertisement
A creation of Joel Dupras, the Chelsea Small Ottoman uses premium materials and true Canadian craftsmanship to produce a refined silhouette pronounced with comfort. An elegant complement to the Chelsea collection, the Chelsea Small Ottoman from Huppe realizes the sophistication of mid-century modern design. Kiln-dried hardwood and plywood are cut and fastened together by hand to create a strong framework. In a rounded rectangular form, polyurethane foam fills a clean seat/foot cushion crafted with a soft, textural fabric. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Square. Color: Brown.