Chelsea 63" Floor Lamp

This floor lamp gives your space some organic texture while adding plenty of coastal farmhouse charm to your home. On top is a seagrass raffia drum shade that tempers the light from a 150W bulb (sold separately). The base is crafted from plastic with a wood-like finish, and it features a classic, column design with plenty of curves and turned detailing. A finial on top gives this piece a final flourish. This 63" lamp is also LED-compatible to give you a more efficient and eco-friendly option that stands out in your living room or bedroom. Base Finish: White