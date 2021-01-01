Chelsea 3 - Light Unique Geometric Chandelier

This 3-light chandelier takes the classic birdcage silhouette and adds contemporary, French country details for a refreshing design. It's made from metal and features an open cube frame with a quatrefoil motif on each side. Inside there is a candelabra that holds three 60W bulbs (sold separately) to wash your space in a warm glow. This fixture is compatible with dimmer switches, so you'll always have the right amount of light in your entryway or dining room. Plus, it hangs from an adjustable chain, and has a sloped ceiling-compatible canopy. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson.Features:To size, a chandelier for your dining room, foyer, or a centerpiece of a room, measure the length and width of the room and add those figures together. The sum, converted to inches, will equal the diameter that you can use as a guideline when selecting the size of your chandelier. For example: if your room is 16ft by 20ft, then 16+20=36, and the correct size for your chandelier is 36 inches diameter. When installing a chandelier above a dining or kitchen table, the chandelier should be approximately three-quarters of the width of your table. The bottom of your chandelier should be approximately 30 inches above the surface of your table.Fixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: GeometricNumber of Lights: 3Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: AmbientFinish: Antique GoldSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: CandleRecommended Bulb Shape Code: B11Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Product Care: Wipe with a clean clothCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Our Staff Picks: Staff Picks Enumeration: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Handmade: NoHandmade Material: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoWood Type: Quality Score: 0.633333333Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: NoFIRA Certified: ETL Listed: YesTAA Compliant: NocETL Listed: YesISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesPEFC Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesISTA 1A Certified: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesITTO Compliant: