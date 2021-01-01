From latitude run
Chellsea 32'' Console Table
Made of premium MDF and 100% solid wood legs, it has a durable and stable structure to ensure long service life. Two spacious drawers allow you to place various private small items such as cosmetics, sewing boxes, etc. The high load-bearing tabletop and bottom shelf also provide ample display space for your decorations. 4 Adjustable non-slip pads and anti-toppling fitting allow you to use more stable and safe. In addition to being used as a sofa table for a living room, entryway and hallway, it can also be used as a dressing table for the bedroom. Simple and modern appearance can be integrated with any surrounding environment. Color: Black