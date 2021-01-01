Cuisinart Chef's Classic 3qt Blue Enameled Cast Iron Round Casserole with Cover - CI630-20BG

Cast iron improves its solid reputation with Cuisinart Chef’s Classic™ Enameled Cast Iron cookware! Home chefs can explore different cooking methods – from searing or grilling in the pans to slow braising or simmering in this 3qt round casserole. With incredible heat retention and even heat distribution, these versatile pieces yield great results whether it’s on the stove or in the broiler or oven. They also can go from oven to table and double as elegant serving pieces! Brand Overview Savor the Good Life. Cuisinart’s mission as a Brand is to develop and market, innovative, high-end kitchen products that enable consumers to quickly and easily provide their family with home cooked foods from a cup of coffee to an extravagant holiday meal.