From pumpkin spice design
Cheetah Print Pumpkin Fall Thanksgiving Day Tote Bag
Advertisement
Thanksgiving Day Fall pumkin. Animal print pumpkin. Simple and classic design for the fall holiday. Leopard print pumpkin. Cheetah print fall pumpkin. Rustic leopard Animal Print Thankful Thanksgiving Day Pumpkin 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.