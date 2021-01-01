From regency
Regency Cheer 12 in. D x 6 in. H x 12 in. W Teal Fabric Cube Storage Bin, Blue
Advertisement
Find your Niche with versatile and modern Niche Fabric Storage Bins! Strong and durable, these bins each include a reinforced bottom panel that adds an extra layer of stability. With the bottom panel in place, they are sturdy enough to use on their own to hold paper, children's toys, towels, toiletries, craft supplies and more. The bottom panel comes out and the entire bin folds flat for easy storage when not in use. Folded bins even fit perfectly inside an open one! Chrome handles are built into two sides of the bin, which makes carrying and moving it easy and worry-free. Inset handles are stronger than sewn-on cloth handles and won't come unstitched or separate at the seams like cloth handles could. Measuring 12 x 12 x 5.5, Niche Half-Size Fabric Bins are truly square and integrate seamlessly into Niche Cheer storage cubes. They can be used in any direction- there is no "right" side to face front because all four sides measure the same! Personalize your bins by using the clear label holder on one side. Quickly and easily identify contents or assign bins to individual students. Ideal for every room in the house, make this Teal Niche Half-Size Folding Fabric Bin a part of your home or office today!.