Introducing Flaunt Denim by PAIGE, a denim collection that embraces every curve. This collection was designed in response to the number one most popular request from our customers to update the waist-to-hip ratio on our bestselling fits to embrace the curvier body type of women who are blessed with fuller hips and thighs while maintaining their slim waist. As the experts in fit, we designed every silhouette in this collection to flatter, accentuate and enhance an hourglass figure with a waist-hugging fit. You won't regretting adding the PAIGE Cheeky in Roam to your denim rotation! This ultra high rise ankle-length skinny is based off of our bestselling Margot Ankle, but updated with a waist-to-hip ratio designed for an hourglass shape. The super sexy Cheeky Ankle is designed with a comfortable top block that accounts for curves as it goes from slim waist to fuller hips and thighs; with specialty back pockets that embrace a wider back that typically distorts pockets; and with a complementing back yoke that flatters and highlights the booty. Cut from our customer-favorite TRANSCEND Vintage denim in a gorgeous medium blue wash with lived-in details and contrast hardware, this style has the look of authentic vintage denim but is incredibly comfortable with plenty of stretch and recovery. Classic high-waisted skinny jeans with light whiskering, fading, and ankle-length hems. Beltloop waistband and classic five-pocket styling. Zip-fly and button closure. 93% cotton, 5% polyester, 2% spandex. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 25 in Outseam: 38 1 2 in Inseam: 28 in Front Rise: 10 1 2 in Back Rise: 14 1 2 in Leg Opening: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size 25. Please note that measurements may vary by size.