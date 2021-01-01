Doucce Cheek Blush, Feeling You 63

YOUR PERFECT SHADE: Available in 10 natural looking shades to create a blushed look for all skin tones - apply dry for a natural flush or dampen brush with water or beauty spray for a bold statement. SILKY & SMOOTH: Luxuriously soft, fine milled powder feels creamy to the touch and melts into skin for a naturally flawless glow. SHIMMER & MATTE: Shades are available in both matte or shimmer finishes. MAKE IT POP: Use a light hand for a more natural look or apply a bit of pressure for a more vibrant burst of color. PORTABLE & SLEEK: This chic gunmetal square compact includes a large mirror and slides perfectly into clutches or totes for touch ups on the go.