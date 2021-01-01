From fendi
Fendi Checkered One-Piece Swimsuit
Featuring a high-cut leg and low scooped back, this one-piece swimsuit has a flattering silhouette. It is adorned with a checkerboard-style design dotted with Fendi's signature double F logos. V-neck Shoulder straps Pull-on style Underwire Low scoop back Minimal rear coverage Stretch lining Polyamide/elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND The epitome of elegance and fine craftsmanship, Fendi was founded in 1925 in Rome by Adele and Edoardo Fendi. Today, the founders' granddaughter and Creative Director, Silvia Venturini Fendi, continues the house's emphasis on quality, tradition, experimentation and creativity. Advanced European - Fendi > Fendi > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Fendi. Color: Tobacco Moro. Size: 4.