Deconovo Checkered Faux Linen Throw Pillow Home Decorative Plaid Cushion Cover for Sofa, 18x18 Inch, Blue and White
HAND MADE: Deco novo cushion covers are made from 100 percent polyester faux linen fabric. The high quality fabric is perfectly woven to make the throw cushion cover very strong and durable. They are heavyweight cushion shams that do not easily fray, even after washing them several times. CHECKERED STYLE: This throw cushion sham is fashioned with a beautiful and elegant blue and white checkered pattern that will give a fashionable and smart look to any of your decorations for your living room, office, bedroom, car and many more. INVISIBLE ZIPPER: The decorative throw pillow case is crafted with a hidden zipper that glides super easily and smoothly, creating an opening that favors the insertion or removal of the cushion without any effort. Once closed, the cushion case’s zipper becomes invisible and both completely merge. PACKAGE CONTENT: It contains 1 cushion cover measuring 18W x 18L inch. NO pillow inserts. They are ideal for couch, chair, bedroom, living room, office, sofa pillow covers and more. A variety of colors are available meet your different needs. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: For convenience, they are machine washable, wash below 86°F on gentle cycle. Do not bleach. Warm Iron.