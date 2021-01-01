From mackenzie-childs
Check Spoon Rest
Advertisement
Stir up signature style with our Check Spoon Rest. This handsomely curved enamel piece, bedecked in hand-painted, color-dragged checks in a range of blue hues, always stands by to tidy up the counter. From quick work-night stir-fries to long-simmering weekend stews, this elevated kitchen helper works in style all week long. Each piece of Check reflects the artisanâs hand, so no two are exactly alike, although they all work together in perfect harmony. Color: Black/White