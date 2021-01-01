Cheat Sheets Baking Trays

Advertisement
Combine these nonstick trays with your favorite sheet pan to create the ultimate oven baker for smart, efficient meal prep. The set of four can be configured however you want. They nestle securely inside a half sheet pan. Use them to separate meats from side dishes or to customize individual servings according to food sensitivities. With these silicone baking trays, it's easy to add or remove different foods by cook time so dinner can be ready all at once. Their structured design is also perfect for making brownies and cakes. Even cleanup is uncomplicated. Each tray is dishwasher-safe and flexible for convenient storage.