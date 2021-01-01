Visual Comfort CHD2154LCC Pimlico 17" High Wall Sconce with Linen Shade Antique Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Visual Comfort CHD2154LCC Pimlico 17" High Wall Sconce with Linen Shade FeaturesHand applied living finishPlug in fixture with no wiring neededDesigned by E. F. ChapmanIncludes linen collar shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed Features integrated high / low switchETL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17"Width: 12"Extension: 25"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 12"Shade Depth: 9"Backplate Height: 6-1/2"Backplate Width: 3"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 60WVoltage: 120 volts Antique Nickel