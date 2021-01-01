Visual Comfort CHC4480 Gracie 7" Captured Globe Flush Mount with Clear Glass by Chapman & Myers Polished Nickel / Clear Glass Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Visual Comfort CHC4480 Gracie 7" Captured Globe Flush Mount with Clear Glass by Chapman & Myers Gracie Captured Globe Flush Mount with Clear Glass Features Designed by Chapman & Myers Hand applied living finish Clear glass shade Integrated LED light source Dimmable ETL rated for damp locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 9" Width: 7-1/4" Canopy Size: 4-1/2" Diameter Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Wattage: 9 watts Lumens: 900 Average Lifespan: 22,000 hours Color Rendering Index (CRI): 93 Voltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Polished Nickel / Clear Glass