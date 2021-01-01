Visual Comfort CHC2269 Lorford 14" Small Smoke Bell Lantern with Mercury Glass by E. F. Chapman Aged Iron / Mercury Glass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Visual Comfort CHC2269 Lorford 14" Small Smoke Bell Lantern with Mercury Glass by E. F. Chapman Lorford Small Smoke Bell Lantern with Antiqued Mercury Glass Features Designed by E.F. Chapman Chain suspended design Requires 4 x 60 watt max, candelabra (E12) bulbs Dimmable ETL rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 23-3/4" Width: 14" Depth: 14" Shade Height: 11-3/8" Chain Length: 72" Canopy Diameter: 5-1/2" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 4 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Aged Iron / Mercury Glass