Visual Comfort CHC1154 George 30" Candle Style Chandelier by E. F. Chapman Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Visual Comfort CHC1154 George 30" Candle Style Chandelier by E. F. Chapman FeaturesHand applied living finishDesigned by E. F. ChapmanIncludes crystal elements Chain suspended designRequires (6) 60 watt max, Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 31"Width: 30"Chain Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 60WVoltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel