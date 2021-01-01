Visual Comfort CHC1141 Robinson 38"Large Chandelier with Clear Glass by E. F. Chapman Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Visual Comfort CHC1141 Robinson 38"Large Chandelier with Clear Glass by E. F. Chapman Features Hand applied living finish Designed by E. F. Chapman Chain mounted fixture Requires (6) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbs Capable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 35-3/4" Width: 38" Chain Length: 72" Canopy Size: 5-1/2" Round Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 6 Bulbs Included: No Max Watts Per Bulb: 60W Voltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel