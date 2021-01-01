From bungalow rose
Chauncey Floral Pink Area Rug
Advertisement
Perfect for adding a stylish touch to a room, area rugs like this one are also handy for their ability to protect your floors and dampen sound. This rug, woven from a cotton and polyester blend in Turkey, showcases a pattern of scrolling vines and flowers for a traditional floral touch. And with its 0.08'' pile height, this piece is perfect for rooms with high foot traffic, and stays easy to clean. We recommend adding a rug pad to help keep this piece in place. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'