Chateau Wool Throw

The Chateau bedding set is made of a high-quality 200TC cotton-sateen. The main tone of the bed linen is soft beige (nude), a ground for a Toile de Jouy decorative pattern. We see delicate contrasting (brown) pastoral scenes of the French Provance of Louis the Fourteenth's reign. The Chateau bedding set is a soft and refined testament to French elegance. There are currently several cotton-weaving technologies, the satin weave is the best of them. This results in a silky luster, higher strength, and better water absorption.