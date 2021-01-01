From vince camuto
Vince Camuto Charmie
Advertisement
Bring the studs with you this evening in the Vince Camuto Charmie heeled sandal. With stylish studded leather straps up the vamp and a chunky retro heel, you'll be the belle at any ball. Slip-on styling with open toe and back. Wood-wrapped platform with flared block heel. Leather upper. Synthetic lining. Synthetic footbed. Rubber outsole. Measurements: â¢ Heel height: 2 3â4 in, â¢ Platform height: 1.5 in. Made in Brazil. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.