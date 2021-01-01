From vince camuto

Vince Camuto Charmie

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bring the studs with you this evening in the Vince Camuto Charmie heeled sandal. With stylish studded leather straps up the vamp and a chunky retro heel, you'll be the belle at any ball. Slip-on styling with open toe and back. Wood-wrapped platform with flared block heel. Leather upper. Synthetic lining. Synthetic footbed. Rubber outsole. Measurements: â¢ Heel height: 2 3â4 in, â¢ Platform height: 1.5 in. Made in Brazil. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com