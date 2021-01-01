From misook
Misook Charmeuse & Knit Sweater Dress
Comfortable and endlessly-stylish, this mixed-media dress is the perfect piece for a relaxing weekend at home, or abroad. A luxurious combination of silky charmeuse and a signature, soft knit ensures that this sweater dress feels as good as it looks. Tonal blocking with animal patterns and ribbing along the cuffs and hem give this leisurely piece modern edge, while a soothing, neutral shade ensures easy versatility and seasonless wearability. Roundneck Long sleeves Pullover style Side slit design for comfort and fit Wrinkle resistant knit Fade and stretch resistant to hold its shape and color Viscose/rayon/nylon Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 40" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Modern Collections - Zspoke > Misook > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Misook. Color: Mink. Size: Medium.