Gold Charm With Chain - Heart Milagro Charm

Advertisement
Two-time cancer survivor Casey Benjamin believes that the jewelry you wear every day can bring good luck into your world. Like this heart-shaped ""milagro"" charm based on ritual folk offerings traditionally given across the Americas. Spanish for ""miracle,"" milagros are representational forms cut from metal. Wearing one in the shape of a body part is thought to bring healing to that area. Through intense cancer treatment, Casey surrounded herself with items that filled her with hope and reminded her to stay positive. Now, she's creating inspirational pieces to help others get through their own rough times. Whether it's worn alone or paired with other meaningful charms, it's a lovely way to spread a little good luck. Designed and hand-assembled in Brooklyn, New York.