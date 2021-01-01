Gold Charm With Chain - Hamsa Charm

Advertisement
Two-time cancer survivor Casey Benjamin believes that the jewelry you wear every day can bring good luck into your world. Like this hand-shaped charm depicting the hamsa, a traditional Middle Eastern amulet offering protection. Believed to ward off negative influences, it's a beautiful bit of ""armor"" against bad vibes. Through intense cancer treatment, Casey surrounded herself with items that filled her with hope and reminded her to stay positive. Now, she's creating inspirational pieces to help others get through their own rough times. Whether it's worn alone or paired with other meaningful charms, it's a lovely way to spread a little good luck. Designed and hand-assembled in Brooklyn, New York.