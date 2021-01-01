From ottomanson
Ottomanson Charm Collection Moroccan Trellis Design Non-Slip Area Rug , 3'3" X 5'0", Yellow
The Charm Collection is the perfect combination of fashion and functionality. Boost up your spirit instantly and effortlessly when you roll out this stylish rug featuring an aesthetic lattice design with conspicuous cream-colored Moroccan Trellis motif on the lovely sweet pink base composing a blend of traditional and fashionable flair. As an eye-catching piece, this high-quality yet budget-friendly rug will also create a focal point with simple yet classy geometric design in a charming ogee pattern. Stain and fade resistant low-profile surface pile and hemmed edges offer a clean and tidy look, an easy upkeep and comfortable footing without bulks under your feet and under doors. This glamorous rug takes on the dual job of being visually appealing and combating kids, pets and high traffic areas to preserve your floors in the kitchen, by the kitchen sink, stove area, bathroom, living room, dining room, playroom, hallway, entryway, staircase, foyer, pets' feeding & litter area, kids room or any other room in your house or office. Its non-skid rubber backing assists with firm grip as you stand on it during your daily activities. Constructed with durable materials and naturally stain resistant high-quality nylon pile, these rugs will remain serviceable for long without requiring your effort even in spill-prone areas: just rotate periodically, vacuum and spot clean with mild detergent if necessary. From transitional to modern, child to adult, this versatile rug will appeal to the eye with colorful visual intrigue and will make a great gift for holidays, birthdays and baby showers.