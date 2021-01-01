From majestic pet
Majestic Pet Charlie Super Value Dog Bed, Gray, Large
At night, your dog should be dreaming about chasing squirrels, not tossing and turning. Replace your best friend’s uncomfortable, worn-out bed with the Majestic Pet Charlie Super Value Dog Bed. This bed’s low pillow shape was designed to make it easily accessible for dogs of all mobility levels. It’s filled with premium hypoallergenic stuffing for the paw-fect combination of support and softness. Your pup is sure to love curling up on the cozy cotton twill exterior and you’ll love the convenience––just toss it in your washing machine to keep it looking clean and smelling fresh.