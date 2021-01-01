From kuzco lighting
Charlie Round Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Black - (FM6012-BK)
The Charlie Round Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Kuzco Lighting is a simple piece turned elegant with clean, precise lines. Blending in well with a range dÃ©cors thanks to a minimalist design. It mounts tight to the ceiling, and features a slim metal ring around the base, directing the view to the white opal glass shade within. The piece contains a pair of lamps hidden behind shade which present a soft, warm glow when they turn on. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Black