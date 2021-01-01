From homeroots
HomeRoots Charlie 64 in. Beige Solid Leather 2-Seater Standard Loveseat
Provide your living room with the modern look and feel, but with exceptional practicality as an added bonus with this skillfully crafted recliner loveseat. This loveseat is a hard-wearing piece and has a comfortable beige leather air upholstery. It will definitely captivate your friends and guests. Moreover, this loveseat features a recliner mechanism, which will ensure even more relaxation. It truly mixes splendid rest with sturdiness perfectly. To ensure this, it has a foam density of 2.4 for the seat and the arm, and the foot rest features a foam density of 2.0. Each seat also includes a pocket coil with foam for added ease. To complete this stunning appearance, it shows off a fabulous style spot-on for the modern home. As for measurements, theyre 40 in. in. height, 64 in. width, and 40 in. depth, and it weighs 90 lbs. When you need to relax and rest after a long day, this loveseat is the best you can find. It will fit in excellently with any interior, and would be a marvelous decoration for your home.