Song of Style
Song of Style Charli Pant in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XL) Song of Style Charli Pant in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XL) 51% viscose 28% PBT 21% nylon. Elasticized V-waistband. Stretch fit. Lightweight knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. 15 at the knee breaks to 23 at the leg opening. Imported. SOSR-WP50. SOSP89 S21. The Song of Style girl is understated yet elevated. She's not consumed by trends, but instead focuses on timeless pieces. She is energetic, artsy, bold, and colorful... just like founder Aimee Song. An influential fashion and lifestyle blogger, Aimee's passion for art, photography, and architecture inspire the SOS collection's signature looks: puffy-sleeved dresses, retro tailoring, and offbeat color combinations and textures. It infuses even the simplest basics with playful details and hints of glamour. In essence, Song of Style encourages individuality and all the fun ways to express it.