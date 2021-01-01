From chinese laundry
Chinese Laundry Charli
Slide into a chic new look with Charli, from Chinese Laundry. These charming sandals will be easy to wear, and hard to take off. Give your summer chic a little dazzle! Clear H-shaped vamp. Translucent midsole with open, square toe. Textured outsole for grip and traction. Rhinestone adornments across the vamp. Made from synthetic vinyl material. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.