Charli Aged Brass 1-Light Curved Clear Glass Shade Semi-Flush Mount
Description: Impress your guests and family members alike with this 1-light semi-flush mount lamp. The aged brass finish on the elegant socket and metal frame lends a refined touch to the beautifully curved clear glass shade for an upgrade to the modern style of your lighting. With one bulb, this semi-flush mount lamp provides plenty of lighting to your space. Features: Lighting Type: Semi-FlushmountFixture Finish: Aged BrassShade Material: GlassSetting: IndoorNumber of Lights: One (1)Bulb Type: 60-W E26 (not included)Hardwired Dimensions: Overall: D 11 x H 11 inchesFixture: D 11 x H 5 inchesCanopy: D 6 inches x H 1 inchHang Length: 6 inches