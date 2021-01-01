From rockport
Rockport Charlee Plain Toe
You'll always be ready for your next move in the Rockport Charlee Plain Toe lace-up oxford. Hydro-Shield waterproofing keeps the elements at bay, while the EVA footbeds and midsoles absorb impact. Leather upper, round toe, and breathable leather linings. EVA midsole and outsole provides flexible lightweight impact absorption. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 10 in Weight: 15 oz Product measurements were taken using size 10, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.