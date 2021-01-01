From craft
Craft Charge Tech Sweatpants
The athletic, comfy Craft Sports Charge Tech Sweatpants are designed to keep you comfortable and dry during intense activities and workouts or on your day off. Moisture transport draws perspiration away from the body and towards the surface where it can evaporate. Soft and comfortable polyester jersey sweatpants feature a tapered leg for a slim but comfy silhouette. Elastic waistband. Zippered hand pockets. 100% polyester. Machine wash. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 42 in Inseam: 30 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size MD, inseam 30. Please note that measurements may vary by size.