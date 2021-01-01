Charge Syndrome Awareness Girlfriend Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Girlfriend Charge Syndrome support, Charge Syndrome Girlfriend, Charge Syndrome GF, Charge Syndrome Girl Friend, Hall-Hittner syndrome Girl Friend, Girl Friend Hall-Hittner syndrome awareness, Charge Syndrome fa 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.