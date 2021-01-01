From kirkland's
Charcoal Upholstered Wood Storage Ottoman
Add style and function to any space in your home with this Charcoal Upholstered Wood Storage Ottoman. Its perfect for bringing extra storage space to any room. You'll love how its biscuit tufted upholstery looks! Ottoman measures 48L x 16.1W x 15.4H in.; Seat height measures 15H in. Crafted of wood composite Upholstered in a gray polyester fabric Dark brown leg finish Seat lifts up to reveal storage compartment Features biscuit tufted detailing Weight: 43.2 lbs. Assembly required Weight capacity: 190 lbs. Not intended for commercial use Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including formaldehyde and phthalate which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .