Charcoal Abstract Tufted Accent Rug - (2'X3') - Safavieh

Safavieh celebrates the fiber artists of New England with the Hudson Rug Collection. Each rug is hand-tufted in India to create the stunning look of fine art crafted of textiles and natural fiber yarns. The mastery of New England's fiber artists is beautifully displayed in the brilliant colors and distinctive weave of Hudson Rugs. Exquisite rainbows of color are woven into a myriad of designs and patterns, creating these marvelous renditions of fine textile craft art. Hudson rugs are hand-tufted for a cushion-soft feel underfoot vivid designs. Size: 2'X3'. Pattern: Space Dye Design.