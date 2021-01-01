Character 12 by NW Art - Color: Black (Character12-2)

Advertisement
A crazy quilt with a modern aesthetic, here's Character 12 by NW Art. The Robert Moya collage is created by a unique process where thick, colorful layers of paint are cut out and reassembled on a black and grey background for an eclectic patchwork effect. Made with inkjet printers and pigment-based archival inks, this modern artwork's colors and details are long-lasting and true to the original composition. This exclusive giclÃ©e print is digitally signed by the LA-based artist. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Black.